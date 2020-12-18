First Alert Forecast: chilly and dry Saturday, warmer and wet Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Happy Friday! Your First Alert Forecast spans this final day of Hanukkah all the way to Christmas weekend and features a lot of classically crisp and dry holiday air. Your weekend forecast houses a clear, frosty, and freezing-cold Friday night with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s and a possibly showery Sunday and Monday as a milder rain system scoots over or just south of the Carolinas.
A warming trend next week will result in afternoon temperatures growing through the 60s amid overnight lows in the 40s. Rain chances will be squashed Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the next front which is set so slide through Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here through the holidays. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Christmas is looking quite chilly…
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.