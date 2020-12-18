Bladen Co. Board of Education calls special meeting over basketball season

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Board of Education has called a special meeting for Monday, Dec. 21 to make a decision about the upcoming basketball season.
The announcement comes a week after the district announced that high schools in the county would not play basketball games due to the challenges of the COVID-19 protocols required by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA).
The NCHSAA requires that all coaches and players wear masks at all times during practices and games.
The district said last week’s decision was made during a meeting with the high school athletic directors and Superintendent Robert Taylor.
“The high school AD’s and Superintendent discussed that the CDC notes that wearing a mask during strenuous, physical activity can make breathing more difficult. Additionally, sweat can make the mask wet, which impacts breathing and promote the growth of microorganisms. It is also important to note that people will react differently to physical activity while wearing a face-covering. Based on the current COVID protocols and scientific evidence, the AD’s and Superintendent collectively agreed that the high schools should not participate in basketball,” a previous news release stated.
The meeting will be conducted virtually at 4 p.m. Monday. A link to the meeting will be published on the district’s website and can also be watched on Bladen County Schools’ social media pages.
