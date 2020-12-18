1 arrested, 1 sought on drug charges after raid at Bladen County home

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person was arrested and one is wanted on drug-related charges following a raid at a home in Bladen County Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release, narcotics agents with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Sand Pit Road north of Elizabethtown.
During the search of the residence, an undisclosed amount of cocaine was seized along with drug paraphernalia that included baggies used to package cocaine and scales used to weigh cocaine.
Jerome Richardson, 35, was taken into custody at the home and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule I and schedule II controlled substances, felony possession of a schedule I and II controlled substance, maintaing a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernlia, and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.
He was given a $25,000 bond.
Morris Rico Smith, 45, is wanted on charges of felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“We are serious about drug enforcement in Bladen County”, said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “If you sell drugs in Bladen County expect a visit from our narcotics unit”.
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, and the Robeson County Sheriff’s recently formed the Tri-County Drug Task Force to assist each agency with drug-related investigations.
