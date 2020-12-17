Thalian Association Community Theatre receives unclaimed property check from NC Treasurer Folwell

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Thalian Association Community Theatre now has an extra $3,000 to continue its’ programs after North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell presented a check for unclaimed assets to the organization’s Executive Director Susan Habas. Staff in the Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division identified the assets while reviewing state records in the database known as NCCASH.
“As I was down here on business, I asked the folks at NCCASH if there are any non-profits in the Wilmington area that have money in NCCASH,” Folwell said. “Somebody asked me today if I felt like Santa Claus. No, we’re in the check delivery business, and we’re glad to be able to deliver this check this morning.”
According to Habas, the unclaimed property listed under the Thalian Association Community Theatre’s name dates back to 2003. Habas had no idea it existed until she received a phone call from the DST earlier this week informing her of the funds.
“This is just the best Christmas present,” said Habas. “We are truly grateful, especially during a pandemic, that the Department of State Treasurer has gone to these lengths to help a non-profit. If it wasn’t for the due diligence of the Department of State Treasurer, we would not have these funds.”
Habas said the funds will be used to support the organization’s overall expenses. They will also help sustain the youth theater program and other activities.
“Our youth theater program has always provided daytime special performances for New Hanover County school children, and that’s not possible this year,” Habas said. “We have filmed our shows, and are sending those shows to the school system for distribution, along with teachers’ resources. The instructors can use the teacher resources to leverage what the children see in the film to classroom learning.”
According to the Treasurer’s Office, the NCCASH database lists about 17 million pieces of unclaimed property for individuals, businesses and organizations, with a value of more than $900 million. The Department of State Treasurer holds the property, which can be in the form of money, uncashed checks, utility or security deposits, stocks, bonds or other items, until the rightful owner claims it.
Anyone can check to see if there is unclaimed property listed under their name, business or organization by going to nccash.com.
