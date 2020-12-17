Suspect in Connecticut murder arrested in Pender County

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted for a murder in Norwich, Connecticut this summer was arrested in Pender County Thursday morning.
Phillip Cordell Wise, 39, was taken into custody in the 200 block of Perkins Road in Hampstead by members of the US Marshals Eastern North Carolina Violent Fugitive Task Force, jail records indicate.
The Hartford Daily Voice reports that Wise was wanted by Norwich police on a murder charge for the July 21 shooting death of 39-year-old Anthony Williams on Lake Street. Police told the news outlet that the shooting “appeared to be targeted.”
Wise is currently in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond and is awaiting extradition back to Connecticut.
The US Marshals task force consists of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Wilmington Police Department, and the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
