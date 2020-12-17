State awards nearly $30 million to rural areas to expand internet access

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Cooper announced Thursday that a total of $29.8 million is being awarded for internet expansion projects in 18 counties including Brunswick, Bladen and Columbus.
The projects outlined by providers and cooperatives across the state are expected to connect nearly 16,000 households and around 700 businesses to high-speed, broadband internet.
“This pandemic is shining a light on the need for better high speed internet access in rural communities,” said Governor Cooper. “These projects will make sure the internet can connect people to the education, health care and jobs they need.”
In the Cape Fear region, grant funds were awarded in three counties:
- Bladen - Star Telephone Membership Corp.
- Brunswick – ATMC
- Columbus - ATMC
“These funds will make it possible for us to serve more than five thousand homes and businesses across four counties in areas that today don’t have access to high-speed internet,” said ATMC CEO Keith Holden. “These grants will help connect many families and businesses who have suffered during the pandemic with limited access to high-speed internet.”
The funding for the projects is part of the 2020 Special Supplementary Round of the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Grant Program and will be distributed through the N.C. Department of Information Technology Broadband Infrastructure Office.
The GREAT program provides matching grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that compete for funding to expand high-speed internet service.
Other providers and cooperatives across the state that received funding are as follows:
- Buncombe - French Broad Electric Membership Corp.
- Caldwell - Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corp.
- Cherokee - CND Acquisition Corp.
- Clay - Blue Ridge Mountain Electric Membership Corp.
- Duplin- ATMC
- Franklin - CenturyLink
- Greene -Nfinity Link Communications Inc.
- Harnett - CenturyLink
- Johnston - CenturyLink
- Pamlico - CenturyLink
- Pitt - CenturyLink
- Robeson - ATMC
- Rockingham - Spectrum Southeast, LLC
- Sampson - StarVision Inc.
- Transylvania- Citizens Telephone Co.
Click here for more information about the GREAT grant program.
