More than 50 people donate blood in honor of late judge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 50 people donated blood Thursday to honor a late judge.
The American Red Cross partnered with the Wilmington East Rotary Club to host the special blood drive in honor of the late Judge Gilbert Burnett.
Judge Burnett was the Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District of Wilmington for 23 years. The longtime Rotarian was an advocate and supporter of many civic projects, including the return of the U.S.S. North Carolina Battleship to Wilmington in 1961.
Judge Burnett’s brother, Julian, and the Wilmington East Rotary Club sponsored the blood drive, which was held at the Masonic Lodge located at 2910 S. College Rd.
