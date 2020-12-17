Home for the Holidays: Samaritan’s Purse rebuilds Florence-damaged home in time for Christmas

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For Michael Register, Christmas arrived on December 17 as he was finally given the keys to his rebuilt home.
Samaritan’s Purse stepped in to completely demolish and rebuild a house for him after his was flooded in Hurricane Florence in 2018.
“You learn how to appreciate something in a hurry when you don’t have nothing,” Register said. “You learn how to appreciate it.”
He’s lived in a camper on the property for the last two years and worked alongside staff and volunteers who completed the rebuild.
“It was amazing working together with people like that,” he said. “It’s unreal.”
Construction foreman Curtis Bradley says Michael’s help and his friendship made this project particularly special.
“We’re called to serve and when you serve the Lord, that’s what we do, we serve the Lord and it’s [really] a great joy when you can really spend time with the homeowner and get to know them,” Bradley said.
COVID-19 has slowed but not stopped Samaritan’s Purse projects.
Andy Beauchamp, staff member with Samaritan’s Purse, said they do regular COVID-19 testing and now work in much smaller groups.
