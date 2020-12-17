Suspect drove truck, and refrigerator, wrong way through car wash then took off, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are searching for a woman who reportedly damaged a Wilmington car wash by driving her truck through it the wrong way and then taking off.
According to a Facebook post by the Wilmington Police Department, the incident happened at the Coastal Car Wash on Sigmon Road on Nov. 7.
Police say the female suspect drove the truck, with a refrigerator strapped in the bed, the wrong way through the car wash, got stuck, then floored it and damaged the blowers as she pulled out. Police added that she did stop briefly to speak with an employee before taking off.
The Texas license plate on the back of the truck is fictitious, according to police.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use the “Wilmington NC PD” smartphone app for anonymous methods. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword “WPDNC.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.