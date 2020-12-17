First Alert Forecast: wintry temperatures to close the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast begins with a chilly Thursday across the Cape Fear Region with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Upper-atmosphere energy will support stubborn intervals of clouds and perhaps a rogue shower as a cool high pressure system builds in.
Even though winter officially arrives with the winter solstice Monday, chilly temperatures will last at least through Saturday with highs reaching the 50s and lows in the 30s to near 40. Your weekend will start out mostly dry Saturday, then rain chances will rise as the next frontal system approaches the Carolinas. Temperatures will be warm enough not to support any wintry weather but there will be a few passing showers Sunday into Monday.
A downturn in temperatures continues to appear probable between Christmas Eve Thursday and Christmas Day Friday and, of course, we will keep you posted. Your First Alert Forecast extends to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Catch those specifics in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and thanks, as always, for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
