First Alert Forecast: classically cool, crisp holiday air for a few days

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast begins with a chilly Thursday across the Cape Fear Region with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Upper-atmosphere energy will support stubborn intervals of clouds and perhaps a rogue shower.
Your First Alert Forecast extends to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. A downturn in temperatures continues to appear probable between Christmas Eve Thursday and Christmas Day Friday and, of course, we will keep you posted.
In the meantime, there is plenty of diverse weather for you to process between today and Christmas Eve! Catch those specifics in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and thanks, as always, for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
