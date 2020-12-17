COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at NHRMC, Brunswick Novant

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center on Thursday.
NHRMC’s initial shipment of the vaccine consists of 2,925 doses while Brunswick Novant received 975.
“For the first time since this pandemic began, we can all feel more hopeful that we’re making real progress toward the safe, effective vaccination of our communities,” said Carl Armato, CEO and president of Novant Health. “This is undoubtedly one of the largest undertakings of its kind – in our time. From how the vaccine is stored, to the distribution of double doses, to vaccine hesitancy, the road ahead has many challenges, but Novant Health is prepared and ready to take those head-on.”
One of the first vaccine shots administered at Brunswick Novant was to Madison Valenza, a certified nursing assistant, who is among the front line healthcare workers who have cared for COVID-19 patients since March.
North Carolina is expected to receive approximately 85,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week with more doses arriving weekly. If Moderna’s vaccine is approved by the FDA this week, state officials expect a shipment of 175,000 doses next week.
