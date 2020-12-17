25-year-old Concord officer killed, another hurt in shooting; suspect also dead

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One police officer is dead and another is injured after an officer-involved shooting in Concord late Wednesday night. Officials say the suspect in the shooting is dead.
The incident happened on Gateway Lane near Speedway Boulevard just before 11 p.m. This is an area with several businesses nearby.
Officials identified the officer killed only as being 25 years old with 1.5 years of service. The injured officer is 23 years old. Police say the suspect, who was also killed, was 29 years old and a convicted felon.
Officers initially received a call about a crash around 10:18 p.m. Wednesday. An ALE agent arrived and found an unoccupied vehicle that had crashed into a guardrail. Police say a Concord Police Department officer also responded, and was told by a woman that a man tried to take her vehicle near the Sonic on Gateway Lane.
The officer stayed at the scene with the crashed vehicle, while an ALE agent and two Concord officers went to the Gateway Lane area and approached a man matching the description provided by the woman. Police say that’s when the subject pulled out a gun and began shooting in the direction of officers.
“We believe this is the point in time in which the officers sustained their injuries,” Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek said.
Two additional CPD officers approached and saw two officers hurt. Police say the suspect got into an SUV and gunfire was exchanged. Police say the suspect was struck and killed.
The two other officers involved, who were not hurt, were identified only has being a 37-year-old and a 43-year-old.
“With a heavy heart, we confirm that two Concord Police Officers were involved in an incident resulting in the tragic loss of a CPD officer. The second officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the city of Concord tweeted.
According to City Of Concord Communications, officers exchanged shots with the suspect, who they say was armed.
Officials say two police officers were shot during the incident. One of the officers was killed and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Communications officials confirmed that the suspect is dead.
“This loss is devastating not only to the member’s family and loved ones but every police officer across the city, state, and country,” the Concord Police Department tweeted. “Please join us by praying for all involved.”
Officers say more information will be provided as soon as available. Drivers and residents are advised to avoid the area.
Police say the SBI is handling the criminal investigation.
“There’s no playbook for this,” Gacek said. “We’re going to get through this. We’re a big family. It’s going to be tough. It’s going to affect us in different ways.”
An ALE agent and four Concord Police Department officers were involved in the initial incident, with many more officers responding to the scene after receiving a call that shots had been fired.
Memorials can be placed at CPD Headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus and Spring Street.
This incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.