Community bands together to host FREE Christmas Shop at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A free Christmas shopping event for anyone in need of gifts for children or babies is being held between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 18 at Nest Realty’s Mayfaire office.
When Molly Tilyou shared on social media that she wanted to donate gently used children’s toys and clothes to people in need this Christmas, little did she know, her idea was going to blow up overnight into an event that was going to impact many families this holiday season.
Neighbors, friends, and members of the community came together to collect toys and clothing so families in need could ‘shop’ for their children without having to worry about the cost. All items at the FREE Christmas Shop are completely free while supplies last.
Everyone gets two tickets for two free toys. There will be a stocking stuffer table, a parent’s table where kids can pick out gifts for parents, a wrapping table for gift wrapping and more. Local vendors, Apple Annies and Spill Coffee will be serving food and drinks.
The first hour of the event, beginning at 3:30 p.m., will be reserved for teachers, social workers, and people in dire need; from 4:30 p.m., the event is open to everyone. Masks must be worn by all attendees.
The organizers are actively seeking volunteers to help set up and staff the event, which is being held outside on the patio beside the Nest Realty office at 990 Inspiration Drive, Wilmington.-
