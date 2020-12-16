WPD: Man wanted in connection to two hit and runs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man it says is connected to two hit and runs.
According to a Facebook post from the WPD, Tristan Brashear, 25, is wanted for hit and runs which took place in September and November.
On Sept. 27, Brashear allegedly backed into a vehicle behind him in the drive-thru lane at the McDonalds at 6932 Market St. before fleeing the scene.
He also is accused of rear-ending a vehicle at the Third Street-Dawson Street intersection on Nov. 27.
According to the WPD, there was minimal damage to both victims’ vehicles.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.
