More than 700 bikes donated through Weller’s Wheels

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 700 children in our area will get a new bicycle this Christmas courtesy of Weller’s Wheels.
According to Major Mark Craddock with the Salvation Army, 702 bikes had been donated as of Wednesday morning!
Craddock expected less than half of that number to be donated due to the pandemic.
As of Friday, Dec. 11, about 500 bikes had been donated before a push over the weekend sent that number past 700.
Thanks to all those that participated in the Weller’s Wheels drive this year!
