Mom urges sober driving after son’s death

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A mother mourning the loss of her son is urging people to think twice before driving under the influence this holiday season.
Tyler Seidle, 27, died just days shy of his 28th birthday and a week after his son’s 1st birthday after a crash with an allegedly impaired driver on November 10.
It happened on Sanders Road off Carolina Beach Road around 10 p.m.
The State Highway Patrol arrested the other driver, Amber Schiavone.
Schiavone’s charged with felony death by vehicle, driving with a revoked license, possession of mdpv (more commonly referred to as bath salts) and D.W.I.
“The state trooper said to me ‘Tyler was at the wrong place at the wrong time,’” said Tyler’s mother, Jennifer Seidle. “I guess every parent is going to tell you their kid was one of a kind and he definitely, definitely, definitely was...no matter the situation, good or bad...he just wanted to make people laugh and he succeeded at that.”
She says he was driving home from a friend’s house and that it could’ve been anyone.
“It’s devastating. Christmas was Tyler’s favorite holiday, so I am not feeling very festive.”
Now, she’s urging people to make safe decisions.
“We all have choices,” she said. “We all have choices. So, whatever you’re doing...[if] you’re putting a foreign substance into your body, like...you have a choice of whether you’re going to get behind the wheel of a car or not. And, there’s too much out there right now—Uber, Lyft, everything—there’s always, always another choice for you.”
Schiavone is due in New Hanover County court on March 25th. The district attorney’s office will prosecute the case.
