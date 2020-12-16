Leland Middle School closes because of increased COVID-19 activity

BRUNSWICK, N.C. (WECT) - Students, parents and staff were notified Wednesday evening that Leland Middle School will close to in-person learning Thursday, December 17 due to increased COVID-19 activity.
Thursday will be a staff workday with no classes for students.
According to the Brunswick County Schools dashboard, Leland Middle School has six positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 people under quarantine.
For more information on COVID-19 activity in Brunswick County Schools, check the dashboard here. Activity is reflected on the data chart by end of day so today’s update may not be reflected on the dashboard until tomorrow.
