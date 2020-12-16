Leland aims for summer 2021 for completion of delayed multi-use path projects

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland’s plans for three multi-use paths have been in the works since 2014, but have face significant delays and setbacks but now, the town is set to approve a construction agreement with a contractor for the collective project.
In 2014 the town was granted funds to design and construct the Village Road multi-use path project, the Town Hall Drive/Village Road/Old Fayetteville Road pedestrian loop sidewalk project, and the Leland Middle School multi-use path on Old Fayetteville Road (the names of each individual project are U-5534I/J/K respectively).
- The U-5534I project is a 10-foot-wide asphalt path that will extend along the south side of Village Road from the existing sidewalk at the Brunswick County Senior Center going west to the First Baptist Church.
- The U-5534J project is a sidewalk that will be constructed at three locations - Village Road going southeast to the existing sidewalk at the Village Oak Apartments; Town Hall Drive going from the driveway into the Town Hall parking lot north to Village Road; and Old Fayetteville Road going northeast from the existing sidewalk at the Village Oak Apartments to the existing sidewalk on Village Road.
- The U-5534K project is a 10 foot wide asphalt path that will extend along the south side Old Fayetteville Road going from Moore Road near the Middle School to Glendale Drive.
Over the past several years the town saw several setbacks and extensions of deadlines for completion for each one of the projects, as well as an increase in cost for two of the three. Then, when the NC Department of Transportation announced it was facing significant financial issues the town was dealt another blow.
“On May 15, 2020, at about the same time that NCDOT issued construction authorization for the U-5534I, J and K projects (collectively “Project”) to the Town, the Town was notified that NCDOT was suspending all local projects due to decreased revenues and falling below the legislatively mandated cash floor,” according to a summary of the projects by the town.
But, the town moved forward with their plans and made their case to the state to continue with the plans.
“Upon receiving this notice, staff requested permission from NCDOT to proceed with the Project in spite of the revenue problems facing NCDOT because, among other things, temporary construction easements for the Project are set to expire in the coming months. As a result of this request, and the cooperation and support provided by the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning District (“WMPO”), on July 28, NCDOT granted approval to the Town to move forward with the Project contingent on the Town’s agreement to defer reimbursement by NCDOT ...” according to the summary.
The funds will be reimbursed by the state but at a later date and at a lower payout rate. The state will pay up to 50% of the costs for the project by July of 2021, and remaining costs will be paid out in December of 2021.
“Due to the many delays that the Project has faced between 2014 and now, and the benefits this Project will provide to the Town to expand sidewalks and multi-use pathways on Town Hall Drive, Village Road and Old Fayetteville Road, Town management and staff agreed to the aforementioned reimbursement schedule,” according to the report.
After multiple rounds of open bidding for construction companies, the town is finally ready to award a contract to Simmons, a construction company, for the amount of $718,354.
The Leland Town Council will meet on Dec. 17 where they will vote on approving the construction bid and awarding the contract.
