Holden Beach man pleads guilty to murdering his wife

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County man was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to murdering his wife last year.
Phillip Brock, 73, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the March 2019 death of his wife, Judy Patricia Brock.
“Initially reported by Phillip Brock as a missing person, Judy was found dead in a wooded area in Sampson County,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “During the investigation, detectives turned their suspicions to Phillip Brock after finding that he had disabled the GPS device on his mobile phone and also attempted to disable the GPS device on his 2018 Ford F-150, but was unsuccessful.
“In addition, detectives were able to tie several pieces of evidence found at the Sampson County burial site to Phillip Brock’s home and truck.”
Phillip Brock was sentenced to 240 to 300 months in prison.
