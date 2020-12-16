Garden Club members deliver goodies to healthcare workers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every year, the Loblolly Garden Club hosting a Christmas tea but, like many other things, due to the pandemic they weren’t able to get together.
Members of the club still wanted to do something so they decided they would deliver goodies to healthcare workers at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
“Someone came up with a really bright idea that we would feed hospital workers at the hospital, so we are taking food over to the hospital. We have to be met outside the door of the Zimmer Center because they won’t let us come in, and we are taking food for 80 workers,” said Marie Ashworth, a member of the garden club.
They filled four cars with food, desserts, and candy hoping to bring some holiday cheer to nurses and medical staff who could probably use it right about now.
Click here for more details on the Loblolly Garden Club.
