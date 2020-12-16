First Alert Forecast: wintry temperatures spill in to close the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! The Cape Fear Region will be on the southern end of a growing winter storm Wednesday. While icing occurs in parts of the North Carolina Piedmont and snow develops over many of the Mid Atlantic and New England states, plain rain showers are likely for Wilmington and the rest of the Carolina Coastal Plain. Though a heavier downpour or locally gusty thunderstorm may mix in, the overall threat for severe weather appears low for the Cape Fear Region versus areas just north like the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks. Your First Alert Weather Team will monitor the situation in any case, and you can too with your WECT Weather App.
As temperatures battle through the 40s, 50s, and 60s and shifty winds gust over 15 mph at times, you might want a rain-repellent jacket as well as an umbrella this Wednesday. Your First Alert Forecast continues with a clearing and drying trend for Wednesday evening and classically crisp and chilly holiday air for much of the rest of the week. Wintry temperatures return as the week rounds up with highs in the 50s and low in the frosty 30s. The next chance for showers will arrive Sunday into Monday and, again, will be too warm to support wintry weather.
Catch details on this and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, you can always extend your forecast deeper into Christmas week for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.