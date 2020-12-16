First Alert Forecast: another round of rain and cold

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! The Cape Fear Region will be on the southern end of a growing winter storm Wednesday. While icing occurs in parts of the North Carolina Piedmont and snow develops over many of the Mid Atlantic and New England states, plain rain showers are likely for Wilmington and the rest of the Carolina Coastal Plain. Though a heavier downpour or locally gusty thunderstorm may mix in, the overall threat for severe weather appears low for the Cape Fear Region versus areas just north like the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks. Your First Alert Weather Team will monitor the situation in any case, and you can too with your WECT Weather App. As temperatures battle through the 50s and 60s and shifty winds gust over 15 mph at times, you might want a rain-repellent jacket as well as an umbrella this Wednesday.