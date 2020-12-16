Change of plans: How the pandemic disrupts holiday travel

(NerdWallet) - The holiday season is here, but it’s likely that your traditions won’t be quite so traditional this year. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted many facets of our lives, and the holidays are no exception: More than two-thirds (68%) of Americans who had December holiday travel plans say these plans have been affected by the pandemic, according to a new NerdWallet survey. Another 22% say they aren’t sure yet if their plans will be impacted.