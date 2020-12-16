Brunswick County educator named Southeast Regional Teacher of the Year

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Jennie Bryan, a social studies teacher at South Brunswick High School, has been named the 2021 Southeast Regional Teacher of the Year, according to officials with the Brunswick County Schools district.
On Tuesday, Bryan was surprised by her family, school, district officials, and representatives with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction with a virtual announcement of the award.
The regional competition involved interviews with current and former students, coworkers, parents, and administrators.
Bryan now moves on to compete against other regional winners for the state’s top teacher award, which will be announced in April.
