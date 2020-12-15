WPD looking for man missing since Dec. 11

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing since Dec. 11.
According to a Facebook post, 33-year-old Dejuan Brown was last seen around 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the Hillcrest community.
He was wearing a green Army fatigue jacket, black sweatpants with a red stripe on one side and white Nike sneakers at the time.
“Mr. Brown may be in the downtown area, Garden Lake area, Hillcrest area or 13th/Ann area,” the post states.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.
