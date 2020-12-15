WPD looking for man missing since Dec. 11

WPD looking for man missing since Dec. 11
According to a Facebook post, 33-year-old Dejuan Brown was last seen around 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the Hillcrest community. (Source: WPD)
By WECT Staff | December 15, 2020 at 10:58 AM EST - Updated December 15 at 10:58 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing since Dec. 11.

According to a Facebook post, 33-year-old Dejuan Brown was last seen around 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the Hillcrest community.

He was wearing a green Army fatigue jacket, black sweatpants with a red stripe on one side and white Nike sneakers at the time.

“Mr. Brown may be in the downtown area, Garden Lake area, Hillcrest area or 13th/Ann area,” the post states.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

MISSING MALE Dejuan Brown, 33, was last seen on Friday, December 11th around 9 p.m. in the Hillcrest Community. He was...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.