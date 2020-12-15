Wilmington police make arrest in November fatal shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting on South 11th Street last month.
According to a news release, Steven Ray Berg III, 26, was taken in to custody at his home on South 17th Street on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an enclosure, and accessory after the fact in the death of Titus Vaughn, 26, on Nov. 13.
Just before 8:30 p.m. that Friday, Wilmington police responded to the 100 block of S. 11th St. in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Upon arrival, officers discovered Vaughn suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Berg is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.