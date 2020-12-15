Whiteville considering new definition of murals labeling them ‘art’ instead of ‘signs’

According to Wilmington City Code, the definition of a Sign is: “Any structure, part thereof, or device attached thereto or painted or represented thereon or any material or thing, illuminated or otherwise, which displays or includes any numeral, letter, word, model, banner, emblem, insignia, device, trademark or other representation used as or in the nature of an announcement. A sign may also consist of sources of illumination, unmarked pennants or banners, streamers, or any other devices or materials which are displayed to draw attention to a charitable, residential, institutional, commercial, or industrial establishment of activity.”