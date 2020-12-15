Whiteville considering new definition of murals labeling them ‘art’ instead of ‘signs’

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Whiteville is in the process of considering a change to its code of ordinances that would change the definition of a mural labeling them ‘works of art’ instead of ‘signs.’
Last week a public hearing was held by the city’s Planning Board to discuss the changes, and according to The News Reporter, the board voted unanimously in support of the change.
It’s not unusual for cities to use their sign ordinances to regulate murals painted on the sides of buildings, in fact, in Wilmington there is an ongoing debate as to whether or not a local downtown bar should have to remove a professional mural painted on a wall.
According to Wilmington City Code, the definition of a Sign is: “Any structure, part thereof, or device attached thereto or painted or represented thereon or any material or thing, illuminated or otherwise, which displays or includes any numeral, letter, word, model, banner, emblem, insignia, device, trademark or other representation used as or in the nature of an announcement. A sign may also consist of sources of illumination, unmarked pennants or banners, streamers, or any other devices or materials which are displayed to draw attention to a charitable, residential, institutional, commercial, or industrial establishment of activity.”
Murals themselves are not defined in Wilmington’s code of ordinances, but in Whiteville, they are, although they were only added to the city’s code in 2018.
“There was no language in the Code of Ordinances regarding mural signs until City Council adopted such in 2018. After researching the issue further, staff been instructed to modify the current language and not consider mural or public art displays as signage. Murals and public art display are a key component to vibrant downtowns,” according to the planning board packet.
Mural signs are currently defined as, “Any sign which is applied directly to the surface of a structure, without utilization of, or attachment to, a mountable surface for backing. Typically, such signs are painted or applied directly to the building structure, are of an artistic nature, as well as an informative sign, and are well suited and appropriate for the particular use, site and built environment. A mural shall count towards the allowable wall signage in that district.”
If approved, the new regulations would be exempt from wall signage regulations, but it would not be a free-for-all, murals would still have to follow the proposed regulations.
These include:
- Mural(s) or exterior wall paint shall not obscure architectural features such as windows doors, pilasters, or cornices. Windows and doors may have art, but the interior of the building must be visual.
- Mural(s) and exterior wall paint may be externally illuminated where all light shall be directed at the mural or exterior all paint.
- Murals and exterior wall paint approved after January, 2021 must be maintained in good repair by the owner of the building on which they are displayed.
- Sculptures or other like works of art shall not be placed or displayed in public right of-ways to include obstruction of sidewalks.
- All mural(s), exterior wall paint, and works of art in public view must be submitted to the Planning Director for administrative view. Upon approval, the applicant will receive a certificate of appropriateness. Failure to maintain murals or public works of art to include sculptures or like structures shall result in the certificate of appropriateness becoming void. The applicant or building/property shall be notified appropriately. Result or failure to maintain may result in removal by the City or penalties discussed in §155.999.
While Wilmington is not, at least for the time being, considering any changes to its codes, Whiteville City Council will likely hear the request, and make its own recommendation on it in an upcoming meeting in January.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.