Senior veterans receive early Christmas cheer

Meade Van Pelt, Exec Dir of the Harrelson Center, encourages anyone who maybe missed out on the Salvation Army Angel Tree or wants to help out other people in the community, to contact The Harrelson Center who can help direct them to give to people who need help. If interested, follow the link or call (910) 343-8212 Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., or Friday 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m