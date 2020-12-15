Senior veterans receive early Christmas cheer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Staff from The Harrelson Center and Peer Recovery Resources (PRR) joined families of some local violin students to distribute gifts to senior veterans at James Walker Center Tuesday afternoon.
The students played their violins for the elderly residents, many of whom don’t have family, or if they do, the family doesn’t live nearby or hasn’t been able to visit during the pandemic. So, residents were happy to have some Christmas cheer.
James Walker Center on Rankin Street in Wilmington is a living facility for senior veterans who, like others, have struggled with loneliness and isolation imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
PRR is a non-profit dedicated to those who face mental health and/or substance use challenges that provides peer counseling and support. For years, the non-profit has adopted seniors at James Walker for the holidays.
Families also sponsored each of the residents and brought gifts for them.
Meade Van Pelt, Exec Dir of the Harrelson Center, encourages anyone who maybe missed out on the Salvation Army Angel Tree or wants to help out other people in the community, to contact The Harrelson Center who can help direct them to give to people who need help. If interested, follow the link or call (910) 343-8212 Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., or Friday 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.