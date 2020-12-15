Power outage in Hampstead snarls traffic on U.S. 17

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - More than 3,500 people are without power this morning in Hampstead and traffic along Highway 17 is backing up due to traffic lights being out, coupled with typical morning traffic.
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is on scene doing what they can to help direct traffic, but the outage is vast and there are limited deputies available to help. Drivers should treat traffic lights that are out as a four-way stop, according to state law.
The cause of the power outage is not known yet, according to Duke Energy, and restoration is expected sometime around 9:45 a.m. According to the power company the outage has been ‘assigned’ meaning crews will be heading out to repair the issues as soon as possible.
