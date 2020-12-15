First Alert Forecast: next storm system arrives Wednesday, cool and drier to close the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! After a brief cool down with bright sunshine, stay alert as the round two for storms inches toward the Carolinas. This dynamic storm system has one way ticket for a speedy visit Wednesday.
Rain and storm chances will increase Tuesday night to 30-40% and spike Wednesday to 60-70%. Here in the Cape Fear Region will be an all rain event, some of which could become heavy at times and winds will be blustery - any wintry weather will stay to our north and west.
Wintry temperatures will spill in following the stormy weather with afternoon highs in the 50s and overnight lows dropping into the frosty 30s. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any spot you like. And thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
