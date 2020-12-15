First Alert Forecast: brief snap of cold ahead of next rain-making system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Thanks for catching up on your First Alert Forecast. Temperatures are averaging about 20 degrees colder compared to this time Yesterday, thanks to the passage of a cold front. Brisk and chilly northeast breezes will keep temperatures in the lower 50s for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind chill values to start the day will be near 30 and feel more like the middle 40s by mid-afternoon.