First Alert Forecast: brief snap of cold ahead of next rain-making system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Thanks for catching up on your First Alert Forecast. Temperatures are averaging about 20 degrees colder compared to this time Yesterday, thanks to the passage of a cold front. Brisk and chilly northeast breezes will keep temperatures in the lower 50s for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind chill values to start the day will be near 30 and feel more like the middle 40s by mid-afternoon.
Rain chances will start to tick upward after sunset as moisture near the coast presents an opportunity for spotty showers overnight. Odds for rain will grow from 30% to 70% Wednesday as another low pressure system makes a pass near the Cape Fear Region. Gusty winds, heavy downpours and a few embedded thunderstorms are possible. Daytime highs will crest slightly warmer, in the lower 60s, but in its wake-- another cold blast of air. Unfortunately, not enough for any mixed precipitation or snow for cold-weather lovers.
Your extended forecast for the end of the week features slim rain odds and seasonably chilly temps through the end of the week. Catch all the ups and downs in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App to take the forecast out to Christmas day for any location you’d like! Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
