Columbus County employee arrested for unauthorized use of county gas card

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County employee has been arrested and charged with 14 counts of larceny and 14 counts of obtaining property by false pretense for using a county gas card for personal use.
Messiah Maurice Brown, 20, was arrested last week but the investigation started in November.
“In November, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation after being notified by the Purchasing Agent for the County of Columbus. The Purchasing Agent noticed questionable gas purchases on a county credit card. Investigators learned that a County of Columbus Maintenance Department gas card was unaccounted for. The same gas card was used to make unauthorized premium gas purchases,” according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
This was unusual because no county vehicles require premium gas, also, the times and locations of the gas purchases were suspicious.
“Investigators learned that multiple transactions occurred on the card, during weekends and times when the County Maintenance Department was closed. The suspect also completed gas purchases in Myrtle Beach, SC, using the stolen card. Investigators obtained surveillance footage from the gas stations during the time frames of the unauthorized gas purchases. The suspect was visible on surveillance footage using the stolen gas card. The unauthorized purchases totaled $382.23,” according to the CCSO.
Brown admitted to using the card for his own personal use and was arrested and held on a $14,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.