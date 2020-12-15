Brunswick County Schools vote to revert to Plan C after Christmas break

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education on Tuesday voted to revert to Plan C, remote-only learning, following the upcoming Christmas break. The move to Plan C would run through Jan. 18, for now.
Less than an hour before the board met this afternoon, the district announced that third-graders at Town Creek Elementary would move to remote-only learning for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the break, which begins on Friday, due to the rising number of active COVID-19 cases and quarantines at the school. Similarly, COVID-19 cases have been rising in Brunswick County as well as statewide.
“[The decision to move to remote-only] will give the district time to see the impact of COVID-19 in the county after the holiday break, make any adjustments, and help provide the safest learning environment possible for both students and staff,” the district stated in a news release.
“On January 19th, schools return to current learning plans. Elementary schools plan to return to 100% face to face or 100% remote learning, and middle and high schools plan to return to the mixture of remote learning and face to face instruction or 100 percent remote learning”
