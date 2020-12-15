Bladen County Schools announces plans for second semester

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Students in Bladen County will return to school in for the second semester in three phases starting Jan. 4., and hopefully entering the final phase in mid-February.
The Bladen County Board of Education voted on the reopening plans based off data collected following Thanksgiving and the possibility of another COVID-19 outbreak following the holidays.
“Based on a review of COVID-19 cases in the county, with a spike being realized after the Thanksgiving Break and an outlook of soaring cases due to the extended break at Christmas, the following recommendation is being made as it relates to the return of students and staff for the beginning of the second semester. Dr. Terri Duncan, Bladen County Health Director, recommended that we consider an extended break from in-person learning as a result of COVID 19 data and projections,” according to a press release.
The three-phase opening starts Jan. 4 when students will return to remote learning, Download a PDF copy of the plan here.
The second semester for all students begins on Monday, January 4. All grade levels (PreK-12) will return to school in Plan C (Remote Learning). Teachers and staff will report to the building for work, practicing social distancing, and following all CDC guidelines. Foodservice will be provided following our previous meal delivery service. Plan C would continue for a period of three weeks, ending on Friday, January 22.
On Monday, January 25, all students in grades PreK-12 will transition to Plan B, which allows for students to attend two days per week on an AABB schedule, with Wednesdays being used as remote learning day and cleaning day for schools. Parents will still have the option for their children to remain in remote learning.
This is all dependent on if conditions are favorable based on COVID-19 data, current executive orders by the Governor, and health officials’ feedback.
On Monday, February 15, students in grades K-4 will transition to Plan A, which allows for students to attend four days per week, with Wednesdays being used as a remote learning day and cleaning day for schools. Grades 5-12 will continue with Plan B (which is currently the maximum approved level by the Governor’s Office). Parents will still have the option for their children to remain in remote learning. Again, this is all dependent on conditions and the Governor’s orders.
