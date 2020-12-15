BCS: Town Creek Elementary 3rd graders transitioning to 100 percent remote learning for last two days before break

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Third graders at Town Creek Elementary School will transition to 100 percent remote learning on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and Thursday, Dec. 17, due to increased COVID-19 activity, Brunswick County Schools announced Tuesday.
This change only will affect the school’s third graders.
The school begins its holiday break on Friday, Dec. 18.
“Any additional transitions to remote learning from other grade levels will be announced if we receive notification from the Brunswick County Health Department,” the school system stated in a news release.
The district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that there are nine active cases of the virus at Town Creek Elementary with 63 people quarantining.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.