Superintendents push to overturn rule mandating state exams account for 20 percent of final grade

The state board soon will finalize its testing rule for the entire state requiring most students to take EOC assessments. This rule will also require that a student’s EOC grade counts as at least 20% of the student’s overall grade for the class. Once the State Board secures final approval from the NC Rules Review Commission, these requirements will become permanent. It will then be difficult to change this EOC rule, even if North Carolina gets testing waivers from the U.S. Department of Education.