Parkway of Wilmington awards new car to first responder, hometown hero

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parkway of Wilmington gave away a brand new 2020 Hyundai Ioniq to Wilmington Police Department officer James Bell as a gift to show appreciation for first responders on Monday.
Parkway of Wilmington wanted to give back to those who deserve it most this holiday season. To celebrate hometown heroes, Parkway requested first responder or military nominations from the community and held a random drawing at a luncheon on Friday to select the winner.
The winner was announced Monday at the dealership and Bell received the keys to his new vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.