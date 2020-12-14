NHCSO searching for missing teen last seen near Ogden Park subdivision

Osden Madrae Sullivan (Source: NHCSO)
December 14, 2020 at 4:36 AM EST - Updated December 14 at 4:55 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen reported missing Sunday.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts can submit a tip online.

Osden Madrae Sullivan, 17, was reported missing on Sunday according to the sheriff’s office. She is 5-feet tall and approximately 130 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at an address off Sapling Circle wearing a gray and white jacket, dark jeans, and duck boots.

