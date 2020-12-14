NHCSO searching for missing teen last seen near Ogden Park subdivision

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen reported missing Sunday.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts can submit a tip online.
Osden Madrae Sullivan, 17, was reported missing on Sunday according to the sheriff’s office. She is 5-feet tall and approximately 130 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen at an address off Sapling Circle wearing a gray and white jacket, dark jeans, and duck boots.
