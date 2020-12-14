New Hanover County Schools updates grab-and-go meal schedule through the holidays

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Friday, New Hanover County Schools will cease providing grab-and-go meals until the start of next year.
“NHCS Child Nutrition staff will provide an extra breakfast for all curbside school locations and bus stop meal locations on Thursday, December 17. Regular meal service will resume on Monday, January 4,” a news release stated.
Parents or guardians of students who attend a non-CEP school can submit a Free & Reduced Meal Application if assistance is needed.
While the Summer Food Service Program is currently providing free meals to all children 18 years of age and younger, the Free & Reduced Meal Program offers several other benefits including:
- Qualify students for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer
- Impact the allotments of funds for certain programs and public school units
- Waive the cost of ACT, SAT, AP and other tests
- Provides discounts for college application process
- Support funding or discounts for Internet access
- Inform the agency for academic performance measures
