Nonprofit foundation in charge of $1.25B from NHRMC sale names 11-person board of directors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The nonprofit organization that will manage and invest $1.25 billion from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health has announced its board of directors.
Back in October, the New Hanover County Commissioners voted to establish the nonprofit as a 501(c)(3) known as the New Hanover Community Endowment, Inc. The nonprofit has since been registered with the state and will seek tax exemption status with the Internal Revenue Service.
On Monday, the organization released the names of its board of directors:
- Dr. Virginia Adams
- Chris Boney
- Spence Broadhurst, Chair
- Bill Cameron
- Cedric Dickerson
- Hannah Gage, Vice Chair
- Michelle Holbrook
- Dr. Pat Maguire
- David Sprunt
- Steadman Stevens
- Shannon Winslow
“The New Hanover Community Endowment Board looks forward to the opportunity of serving this community as we work to improve the lives and possibilities of all our citizens,” said President Spence Broadhurst. “We have a diverse and committed group of people who truly care and want the best for our community, and we are ready and poised to begin our work when that time comes.”
