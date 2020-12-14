N.C. flags to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor of slain Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon.
The flags were to be flown at half-staff beginning Saturday, Dec. 12 until sunset on Monday, Dec. 14.
Officer Herndon, 25, was one of several officers responding to a breaking and entering call around 3:30 a.m. off Beatty Drive.
When officers encountered the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Joshua Tyler Funk, several shots were fired. Herndon was shot and taken to the hospital, where he died several hours later.
Officer Herndon served on the Mount Holly Police Department, located in Gaston County North Carolina, for less than two years.
“Our prayers are with family and friends of Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon who was killed in the line of duty this morning protecting the community he loved. I spoke with Tyler’s parents and Chief Roper to offer our support and deepest condolences,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.
As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.
Herndon would have turned 26 years old on Sunday.
Herndon, who has been described to WBTV as a “hero” was on the minds of grieving community members Sunday evening in Mount Holly and Kings Mountain, his hometown.
Two vigils were hosted by those respective cities Sunday night.
Funeral plans have been set for Officer Herndon. He will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Dec. 15 at First Baptist Church in his hometown of Kings Mountain. A public viewing will be at the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
