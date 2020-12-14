Medical examiner takes over a year to return autopsy reports in deaths of children

“Each of our ME cases/patients has a unique story with its own set of unique circumstances. It takes a varying range of information, investigation, analysis, and interpretation to accurately certify the cause and manner of death. Cases involving children and/or suspected violence are more complex in nature and require involvement by law enforcement and other governmental agencies. While this sometimes delays the reporting process, its intention is to produce a thorough, professional, and complete report into the cause and manner of death for every one of our patients.”