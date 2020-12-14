Local infectious disease expert talks about COVID-19 reinfections, immunity

“We know this, for sure, because of a recent report from Hong Kong,” said Kamitsuka. “There was a fellow who developed symptomatic COVID and recovered. And then, four and a half months later, he was returning to Hong Kong, and they screened him at the airport. And at that time, he was totally without symptoms, but his test was positive. And they were able to isolate the virus with which he was infected. And they were able to compare the genetic sequence of that virus compared to the previous virus that he had four and a half months before and realize they were different viruses, the the new virus had mutations. So it was clearly different from the first one. So that was the first really convincing example that reinfection can occur.”