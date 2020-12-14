’A remarkable achievement’: First doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Monday.
“It’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement for science and health. We all need to keep wearing a mask and acting responsibly while we get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can,” Cooper stated on Twitter.
NBC-affiliate WXII confirmed that Wake Baptist Health received its first shipment of the vaccine at around 7:30 a.m.
Wake Baptist was among 11 hospitals previously selected to receive the first early shipments of the vaccine due to cold-storage capabilities. Bladen County Hospital was also on that list and a spokesperson for the hospital said they are expecting their first shipment on Tuesday.
Last week, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced the complete list of 53 facilities that will get the state’s week one allotment of 85,500 vaccine doses. New Hanover Regional Medical Center will get 2,925 doses of the vaccine, while Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Bladen County Hospital will each get 975 doses.
NCDHHS officials said more vaccine shipments will arrive weekly. It’s unclear what North Carolina’s week two allotment will be and a list of hospitals receiving those shipments wasn’t available.
