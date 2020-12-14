First Alert Forecast: mild and unsettled start to the week with up and down temperatures to come

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Monday where showers are on the horizon. Be sure to grab the umbrella and a windbreaker before you head out the door. While a few passing showers will pass through some of our inland counties, odds will ramp up heading toward midday and will remain near 60% through the early afternoon. By the early evening, skies begin to clear out and winds begin to pick up as a rush of cold air chases the mild 70-degree temperatures away. Expect gusts near 30 mph post-front. Worth making sure your inflatables haven’t blown over to a neighbor’s yard.
Tuesday will feature chilly northwest breezes, below-average temperatures in the 30s and 40s to start and 50s by mid-afternoon. Temperatures will be briefly warmer come Wednesday, but a fast-moving low-pressure system will bring colder air in its wake with 50s for afternoon highs by week’s end and frosty or even freezing 30s for overnight lows. Rain chances should remain low heading into the close of the week, making for good conditions for any outdoor activities.
Catch all the ups and downs in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any spot you like. Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.