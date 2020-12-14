First Alert Forecast: mild and unsettled start to the week with up and down temperatures to come

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Monday where showers are on the horizon. Be sure to grab the umbrella and a windbreaker before you head out the door. While a few passing showers will pass through some of our inland counties, odds will ramp up heading toward midday and will remain near 60% through the early afternoon. By the early evening, skies begin to clear out and winds begin to pick up as a rush of cold air chases the mild 70-degree temperatures away. Expect gusts near 30 mph post-front. Worth making sure your inflatables haven’t blown over to a neighbor’s yard.