First Alert Forecast: dry and cool Tuesday, round two of rain midweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! As a cold front slide through the Carolinas, skies will gradually clear overnight ad temperatures take a big tumble down to the chilly 30s. Chilly north winds will stay elevated tonight so wind chills will likely be in the the lower 30s early Tuesday morning.
Despite plenty of sunshine Tuesday, high temperatures will stay steady in the 40s and 50s all afternoon. Meanwhile, the next dynamic storm system will be brewing to the south and west and will arrive by midweek. Shower odds will increase late Tuesday and spike Wednesday.
Here in the Cape Fear Region will be an all rain event, some of which could become heavy at times and winds will be blustery. Any wintry weather will stay to out north and west. However, will wintry temperatures will spill in behind this system to close the week.
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any spot you like. And thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
