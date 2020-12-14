Final days for open community COVID-19 testing at UNCW

“New Hanover County is one of several counties participating in the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ surge COVID-19 testing initiative. This site offers free, drive-through COVID-19 testing site, located at UNCW parking lot 1A, located at the corner of Hurst and Hamilton Drives. This is an open testing site for the general public, meaning symptoms or being a close contact to someone with COVID-19 is not necessary to be tested,” according to New Hanover County.