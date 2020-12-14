Final days for open community COVID-19 testing at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For those hoping to get free, preemptive-testing for COVID-19 before the holidays, the last few days to do so are coming up, and pre-registration is required.
“New Hanover County is one of several counties participating in the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ surge COVID-19 testing initiative. This site offers free, drive-through COVID-19 testing site, located at UNCW parking lot 1A, located at the corner of Hurst and Hamilton Drives. This is an open testing site for the general public, meaning symptoms or being a close contact to someone with COVID-19 is not necessary to be tested,” according to New Hanover County.
Anyone can be tested at the sites but those under 18 years old should have their legal guardian with them. Participants can expect to have their results back within 2-3 days.
“Tests are self-administered, meaning staff will hand the test components to the participant and instruct them on what to do. Parents or guardians will be asked to administer the test to young children. The participant will then hand the materials and test sample back for laboratory processing,” according to the county.
The final days of testing are almost here.
“The site will be open Tuesday through Friday, from noon to 4 p.m through Wednesday, December 16 with holiday exceptions listed below. Pre-registration is required with eTrueNorth, (the test manufacturer) to ensure testing appointment availability,” according to the county website.
For those who have been in contact with a confirmed positive case or exhibiting symptoms, call 910-798-6800 for a testing site.
