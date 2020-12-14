Craigslist transaction leads to murder

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) — On the evening of Nov. 29, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of Sellers Town Road of Whiteville after a man was found unconscious in a vehicle.
George Cleveland Stump Sr., 73, had gunshot wound to his head. Deputies found Stump’s grandson, 23-year-old Tristan Lavonne Stavee, nearby dead of a gunshot.
Stump Sr.’s daughter, Leeann Stump, says the pair traveled from Hope Mills to Columbus County to purchase a 2011 Chevy Camaro her father saw on a Craiglist ad.
Leeann says her father was carrying $4,000 cash.
