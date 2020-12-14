CCSO: One person in critical condition after Tabor City shooting

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - One person is in critical condition following a shooting that took place last week in Tabor City.
“Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to Complex Street and Swamp Fox Highway East on December 9, 2020, after 7:00 pm in reference to a shooting incident. One individual was shot during the incident. The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The victim is in critical condition,” according to a press release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
No other information is being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing according to the CCSO.
“If you have information pertaining to this investigation, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551 or Detective Paul Rockenbach at 910-770-2145,” according to a press release.
